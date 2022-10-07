First PREMIER Bank Acquires 1,336 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 763.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after buying an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.80. 97,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,148. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

