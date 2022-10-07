First PREMIER Bank Acquires 8,335 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BIZD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 11,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,100. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

