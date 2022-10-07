First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $11,421,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,106 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

DNP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,801. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

