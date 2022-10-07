First PREMIER Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

