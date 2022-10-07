First PREMIER Bank Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.02. 102,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.