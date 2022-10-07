First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 4,181 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,793,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,113,000 after buying an additional 6,697,142 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,890,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 366,027 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,394 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.
