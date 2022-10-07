First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

