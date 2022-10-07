First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.