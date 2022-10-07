First PREMIER Bank Sells 230 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 190,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

