First PREMIER Bank Sells 854 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,692,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,129. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

