First PREMIER Bank Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

QQQ traded down $10.11 on Friday, hitting $269.65. 3,045,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,289,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.58 and its 200 day moving average is $308.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

