First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 229,835 shares.The stock last traded at $47.51 and had previously closed at $48.73.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 30.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

