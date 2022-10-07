First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.66

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 67421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,153,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,052,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

