FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FE opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.