FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.50

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 174558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

NOTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FiscalNote ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

