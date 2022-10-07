Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Fiserv stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.33. 113,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,119. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

