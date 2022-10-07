Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.07. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 48,891 shares.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
