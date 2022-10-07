Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
