Fren Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (FREN)

Fren (FREN) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Fren has traded 131.4% higher against the dollar. One Fren token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fren has a market capitalization of $116,883.32 and $45,854.00 worth of Fren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fren

Fren’s genesis date was November 10th, 2021. Fren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Fren’s official Twitter account is @frenwgmi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fren is www.hellofren.io.

Buying and Selling Fren

According to CryptoCompare, “Fren (FREN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fren has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fren is 0.00000012 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $554.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hellofren.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

