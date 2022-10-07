Fuse Network Price Hits $0.0855 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Fuse Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $618,948.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fuse Network Token Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 tokens. Fuse Network’s official message board is medium.com/fusenet. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @fuse_network. The official website for Fuse Network is fuse.io.

Fuse Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuse Network (FUSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuse Network has a current supply of 314,655,930.553138 with 55,045,523.243774 in circulation. The last known price of Fuse Network is 0.08360124 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $425,253.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://fuse.io.”

