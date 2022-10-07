FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Reaches $11.22 on Major Exchanges

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One FUZE Token token can currently be purchased for $11.22 or 0.00057017 BTC on major exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $8,407.11 and approximately $23,276.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 tokens. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/fuze_token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenfuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.

FUZE Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FUZE Token (FUZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. FUZE Token has a current supply of 749.41437398. The last known price of FUZE Token is 11.16533831 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,121.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fuzetoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

