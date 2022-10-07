FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Cut by Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $73.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

