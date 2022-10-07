FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reduced by Analyst

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heineken in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.66.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

