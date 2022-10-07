FY2026 Earnings Forecast for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KALV opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.