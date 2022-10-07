GADGETWAR (GWAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20,450.63

GADGETWAR (GWAR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. GADGETWAR has a market capitalization of $20,450.63 and approximately $13,561.00 worth of GADGETWAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GADGETWAR token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GADGETWAR has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

GADGETWAR Token Profile

GADGETWAR’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. GADGETWAR’s official Twitter account is @joingadgetwar. The official website for GADGETWAR is gadgetwar.io.

Buying and Selling GADGETWAR

According to CryptoCompare, “GADGETWAR (GWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GADGETWAR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GADGETWAR is 0.00038962 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $236.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gadgetwar.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GADGETWAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GADGETWAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GADGETWAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

