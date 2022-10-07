Gateley’s (GTLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Gateley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £238.65 million and a PE ratio of 1,595.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 244 ($2.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.24.

Gateley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. Gateley’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Further Reading

