GBS (GBS) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GBS to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GBS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 720 3153 7349 167 2.61

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 53.41%. Given GBS’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,544.58% -64.26% -23.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBS and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.91 GBS Competitors $1.11 billion $82.19 million -1.11

GBS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GBS competitors beat GBS on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. It has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

