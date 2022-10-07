Gem Guardian Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $62,652.16 (GEMG)

Gem Guardian (GEMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Gem Guardian has a total market cap of $62,652.16 and approximately $10,602.00 worth of Gem Guardian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gem Guardian has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Gem Guardian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gem Guardian Token Profile

Gem Guardian is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2021. Gem Guardian’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,100,000 tokens. The official website for Gem Guardian is gemguardian.io. Gem Guardian’s official Twitter account is @gemguardiannft.

Buying and Selling Gem Guardian

According to CryptoCompare, “Gem Guardian (GEMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gem Guardian has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gem Guardian is 0.03117886 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,506.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gemguardian.io/.”

