Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $158.02

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.02 and last traded at $159.40, with a volume of 14691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

Generac Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm's revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

