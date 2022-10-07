General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $222.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

