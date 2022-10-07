Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) versus Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -37.01% -30.10% Harmony Biosciences 15.95% 60.12% 26.80%

Volatility and Risk

Generation Bio has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A -$119.15 million ($2.37) -2.43 Harmony Biosciences $305.44 million 9.32 $34.60 million $0.95 50.65

This table compares Generation Bio and Harmony Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Generation Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generation Bio and Harmony Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60 Harmony Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Generation Bio currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 236.23%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Generation Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Generation Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.