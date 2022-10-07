Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Reduced by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $154.30. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

