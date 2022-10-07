GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading 2.4% Higher

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 63,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

GH Research Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

