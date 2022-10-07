Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

