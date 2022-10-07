Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 602 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

