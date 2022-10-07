Girard Partners LTD. Buys 139,227 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,227 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $42,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,286,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 150,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.