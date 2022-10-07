Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,172,951. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,193. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

