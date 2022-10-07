Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,366 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $31.76. 30,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,802. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

