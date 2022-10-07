Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,440 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,320.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 827,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 251,945 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 578,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $39.69. 3,792,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

