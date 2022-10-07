Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.92 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS Instruments Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,810. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.70. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

