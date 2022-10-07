Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.59. 41,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

