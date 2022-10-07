Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.8% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

LMT stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,991. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

