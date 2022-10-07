Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 204 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.22 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

