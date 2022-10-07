Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $198.80. 40,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $202.78 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

