Girard Partners LTD. Sells 10,134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.15. 37,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,100. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

