Girard Partners LTD. Sells 699 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $13.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $718.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,866. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.