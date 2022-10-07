Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 590.77 ($7.14).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 489 ($5.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 480.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.43 billion and a PE ratio of 488.95. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

