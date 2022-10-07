Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Featured Articles

