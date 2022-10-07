Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $190.22

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.22, but opened at $182.95. Globant shares last traded at $180.64, with a volume of 348 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.32.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $13,430,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,498,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

