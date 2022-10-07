Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) versus Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Financial Review

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.22 $317.70 million $6.46 5.80

Analyst Ratings

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Sun Education Group and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 21.97% 12.38% 4.92%

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Golden Sun Education Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

